A heartwarming homecoming for one Saucier girl

SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - As she got ready for school this morning, Jaliyah Stark was already excited. Her mom told her it was going to be a special day. Her class was studying about the military and the good things that the armed forces do for the country. Dressed in red, white and blue, she proudly participated because her dad is in the Navy.
As the teacher began her lesson on the military, suspense was building in the room among the other educators and administration patiently waiting in the classroom for the big moment. Little did Jaliyah know that as she was cutting away on a craft project with her classmates, her dad was right outside the classroom door eagerly waiting to see his little girl.
Family moments, like the first day of school, are among the events that members of the military sometimes miss.
“I honestly haven’t missed a lot so, you know, it’s been a few things I’ve missed here and there in her life," said her father William Stark, Naval Petty Officer 1st Class. “Her first day of school, especially in elementary school, that kinda hurt while I was gone. But, just the chance to see pictures and stuff, you know, still doesn’t fill the void but it makes it a little bit better, you know, being so far away."
When asked what she wanted to do first, Jaliyah knew exactly where to start.
“Play with him," Jaliyah said.
