Harrison Co. officials talk Coliseum improvements, mental health and more at State of the County

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Leaders in Harrison County detailed their plans for the future Thursday morning during the State of the County address.
Board of Supervisors President Marlin Ladner keyed in on several growth factors. Among the ones discussed include upgrades to the Coast Coliseum.
Other areas of importance discussed were keeping the county’s mental health services going and working to keep the infrastructure intact. Ladner touched on each of these topics as he spoke to the crowd.
“Harrison County is the second largest county in the state with a population of more than 200,000 people,” said Ladner. “It’s increased by more than seven percent since 2010, meaning that Harrison County is growing at a rate that is slightly higher than Panama City, Florida or Mobile, Alabama.”
Ladner also talked about how the county and the entire Mississippi Gulf Coast is working to keep the beach ready for tourists, despite the opening of the Bonnet Carre Spillway and blue-algae.
This year’s State of the County was held at the IP and presented by the Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce. The theme for the event was “This Is Our Harrison County.”
Tune in TONIGHT at 5 p.m. for the full story!
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.