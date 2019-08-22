Gautier fitness trail slated for completion by the end of October

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - The City of Gautier is moving into a more health-friendly direction. Construction is underway on a fitness trail off De La Pointe Drive.
It’s a half-mile asphalt trail that will include four fitness stations for a total of 16 pieces of workout equipment. There will also be lights throughout the trail as well as security cameras, which the city will monitor. The trail will also tie into the senior center parking area and back side of the playground.
“A lot of residents wanted this type of activity here in the community, and also it makes your community a more health-friendly community," said Ward 3 Councilman Casey Vaughan.
The project totals $220,000 and is being paid for with a tidelands grant and local bond funds. The Jackson County Board of Supervisors will foot the bill for the parking lot.
“We also have expansion plans for the project as more funding becomes available," Vaughan added.
