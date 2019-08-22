Car, debris found in Mid-City sewerage system, S&WB says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans found at least one car in the sewerage system at the Lafitte Greenway and Jefferson Davis Parkway.
The S&WB sent an amphibious vehicle underwater on Tuesday. That camera found debris and an overturned car partially blocking the flow of water.
The board said it recognized that overtopping at this particular location was not normal after the July flood.
The inspection of the underground portion of the Lafitte Canal will continue for the next three miles to Drainage Pump Station 7 in City Park. It is expected to cost $100,000.
During a Sewerage and Water Board meeting Wednesday (Aug. 21), Mayor LaToya Cantrell said they will continue underground assessments.
“Regardless of what was neglected,” Cantrell said. "It doesn’t matter, [it’s] in the past. It’s what we’re doing today, so we’re looking at areas that’s holding water, maybe that didn’t hold before. I mean we’re doing everything possible.”
Ghassan Korban, executive director of the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans said the discovery speaks to improvement within the utility.
“This is a direct reflection of this team’s commitment to a new way of doing things,” Korban said. "We saw an issue on July 10 and wasted no time in working to find the root of the problem and develop a solution. While we are committed to finding out what we don’t know, conducting these types of inspections is extremely costly. The only way we can move forward with improving our infrastructure is if we do it together. As I approach my one-year anniversary of serving the people of New Orleans, I am more committed than ever to tackling issues head on. The time is now.”
The board said it is exploring all options to remove the car as soon as possible, while also working to find funds to begin conducting an in-depth analysis of underground SELA canals Uptown.
The S&WB said it will continue its investigation into the clogged sewerage system.
