Bemis Avenue sewer project halfway complete and under budget

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Halfway complete and under budget: That’s how city leaders in Gautier describe the Bemis Avenue sewer improvement project. They said weather pending, it should be complete by the end of 2019.
The first mention of the project was back in 2016 by Ward 3 Councilman Casey Vaughan after several residents sued the city over raw sewage overflow. Those residents said there was also a foul odor.
Crews are abandoning a 21-inch sewage line and replacing it with a force main line and an eight-inch line. This will clean up any sewage overflow issues in that area.
“Now what they’re doing, that line was so deplorable, they determined, that they are going to discontinue that line and put in a new force main for the southern part of the city that goes through Bemis Avenue, put a new eight-inch line through, gravity line for the residents, that will have their own tie in. Then tie us into another lift station in the neighboring neighborhood next door, Stonegate, to alleviate the problems for the residents," Vaughan said.
The project had a projected cost of $1.3 million and came in at $875,000. It’s being paid for with a Community Development Block Grant-Public Facilities (up to $590,000), and local enterprise funds.
