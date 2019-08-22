Bemis Avenue sewer project halfway complete and under budget

“Now what they’re doing, that line was so deplorable, they determined, that they are going to discontinue that line and put in a new force main for the southern part of the city that goes through Bemis Avenue, put a new eight-inch line through, gravity line for the residents, that will have their own tie in. Then tie us into another lift station in the neighboring neighborhood next door, Stonegate, to alleviate the problems for the residents," Vaughan said.