Over 90 positions still open at Head Start program in Harrison County

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - MSU Extension Service is moving forward in its takeover of Head Start programs on the coast. However, before children can begin classes, the childcare programs need workers.
A job fair was held Tuesday evening, with two more scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday. In all, there are 92 positions that still need filled, from bus drivers to custodians to teachers and administrative assistants.
“We have everything from center directors to the teachers, cooks, transportation,” said Dr. Louise Davis, the executive director of the MSU Head Start program.
The program’s directors say they are considering all applications. While they would prefer people with a background in early education, anyone with any level of expertise is being advised to apply and will be considered for various positions.
“We want a good fit for our program,” Davis said.
Each of the people hired will serve in one of the five Head Start centers in Harrison County that MSU is taking over. Those locations include Gilbert Mason, Harry Tarrt, Linda Lyons, Gorenflo and Central Elementary.
They are hoping to fill the positions as soon as possible so they can get children into the program.
“We are looking around mid-September, we hope," said Davis. "It’s a process but even if you’ve just gotten your degree and you’re qualified, we welcome you.”
To apply for a job with one of the above Head Start programs, applicants can attend of the remaining job fairs that is happening from 6-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21, and Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Mississippi State University Extension Coastal Research and Extension Center, located on Popps Ferry Road in Biloxi.
Interested applicants can also explore available positions online at MSU’s career website: https://www.msujobs.msstate.edu/
