Not a completely dry Wednesday. Scattered storms can’t be ruled out.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible for Wednesday with highs in the 90s. Scattered thunderstorms are expected through the early evening hours today. A few of the thunderstorms could turn strong and produce frequent lightning strikes, wind gusts of 30 mph, and locally heavy rainfall of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Scattered storms possible again Thursday. Then, a wetter pattern expected starting Friday and continuing into the weekend as tropical moisture arrives from the Gulf. Tropical Storm Chantal formed well northeast of Bermuda last night. It is expected to remain out over the open waters of the Atlantic through Monday and is not considered a threat to land at this time. There is currently no tropical activity being tracked in the Gulf or in the Caribbean. There are no tropical threats to the Gulf Coast region for the next five days. We are just three weeks away from the climatological peak of hurricane season.