Moss Point High School reopens culinary arts program

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A new year is bringing a new opportunity at Moss Point High School to help students prepare for a career.
The culinary arts program at the school has reopened with a state-of-the-art training center, and officials hope the combination of architecture and cooking will be a recipe for success.
Culinary instructor Jana Gonzalez is in her element.
“I love the fact that it’s brand new,” she said. “And we can start from scratch. And I can train them the way I was trained in the industry, so they can take what they’ve learned in my classroom to a job.”
This is the first year that culinary program has opened after several years of being closed. The construction was paid for out of the general budget.
Officials think with a new kitchen like this will come a new attitude in preparing for a career.
Students won’t be cooking for a month or more. They must first learn workplace safety and food safety.
“There’s a lot of things in the kitchen that are dangerous, and people just take it for granted,” Gonzalez said.
Maryam Knowles is one of ten students so far to sign up for the class, but she has some experience in the kitchen.
“Spaghetti, I can cook alfredo. I can bake cookies. I can make brownies,” she said. “Like, I can cook some foods, but I just want to learn how to cook more and expand my horizons.”
Shanta Rhodes, Career and Technical Education Center administrator, said the new program is part of the new face of alternative education at the school.
“It is really on the path to college career readiness, and our programs are getting our students ready for that,” she said. “Let’s face it, not all students are going to go to college, so we want to prepare them with a trade or some workforce experience so they can go out and get a job.”
There will be a CTE Showcase Sept. 5 and a community opening the week of Oct. 7.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.