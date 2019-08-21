LIST: Local, statewide candidates in runoff elections

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Once again, residents will head to the polls on Tuesday, August 27th to cast their votes in local and statewide runoff elections.
The following candidates will be on Tuesday’s ballots.
LOCAL ELECTIONS
George County
- Coroner: GOP
- Lynn Fairley
- DeeAnn Miller
Hancock County
- Circuit Clerk: GOP
- Tammy Garber
- KK Ladner Necaise
- Coroner: GOP
- Jim Faulk
- Jeff Hair
- Justice Court 2: GOP
- Jay Lagasse
- Brian Necaise
- Justice Court 3: GOP
- Roger Estopinal, Jr.
- Eric Moran
- Constable Place 3: GOP
- Albert Biehl
- Paul Taylor
Harrison County
- Constable District 2: GOP
- Angel Kibler-Middleton
- Ricky Dombrowski
- Justice Court District 5: GOP
- Nick Patano
- Patrick Williams
Jackson County
- Coroner: GOP
- Bruce Lynd, Jr.
- Kathleen Seymour-Swetman
Pearl River County
- Supervisor District 4: GOP
- Farron Moeller
- Jason Spence
- North Justice Court: GOP
- Benjamin Breland
- Larry Head
Stone County
- Chancery Clerk: GOP
- Tom Smith
- Scott Strickland
- Supervisor District 4: GOP
- Clark Bond
- Danny O’Neal
- Supervisor District 5: GOP
- Dale Bond
- Nathan Joel Bond
- Constable West: GOP
- Mike Allen
- Louis Simmons
STATE ELECTIONS
- Governor: GOP
- Tate Reeves
- Bill Waller
- Attorney General: GOP
- Lynn Fitch
- Andy Taggart
- State Senate District 51: GOP
- Jeremy England
- Gary Wayne Lennep
- State House District 95: GOP
- Jay McKnight
- Patricia Willis
- State House District 114
- Kenneth Fountain
- Jeffrey Guice
For more information on voting or elections, visit here or call the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office at 1-800-829-6786.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.