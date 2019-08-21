Heavy rain threat for the weekend

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Heavy rain looks to threaten weekend plans across our coastal Mississippi region through this weekend. An area-wide wetter pattern is expected mainly Friday through Sunday.
Daily rounds of scattered thunderstorms are expected through this weekend. Most thunderstorms will be capable of producing very heavy rain and will have a cumulative effect as the ground becomes saturated.
A low threat for flooding rainfall will start on Friday and will possibly continue into the weekend, primarily during the daytime hours for all of coastal Mississippi.
Thunderstorms will likely occur each day. However, there are still a few questions: how much will the heaviest rainfall be and exactly where will it focus? It’s possible that rain totals through Sunday will be considerably higher than currently forecast.
- Rainfall of one to three inches will be possible for all of coastal Mississippi by Sunday afternoon. Isolated higher amounts are likely.
- Any locally heavy rainfall could lead to ponding of water in low-lying areas and areas of poor drainage. Some flash flooding will be possible in the areas that receive the most rainfall.
