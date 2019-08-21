Seabees have a ‘fun’ workout by pulling 12,000+ pound Humvee

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Dragging a full sized military vehicle by a rope doesn’t sound like a fun task. In fact, it sounds like one that’s impossible. But that’s exactly what a group of Seabees in Gulfport did Wednesday morning, all in the name of being fit.
Each month, the Seabee Base Fitness Centers brainstorms new ways to crank up morning training and turn it into a competitive workout. This month, they decided to do a Humvee drag.
There’s always physical training - or PT - in the mornings on base. Then, there are workouts like the Humvee drag, where a team of people pull a 12,100 pound vehicle 125 feet. Teams compete for the best time. In addition to a very intense workout, the teams with the fastest times are also awarded prizes.
“It’s something small that involves fitness and just a little bit of camaraderie to it so it appeals to their niche,” said Tom Littlefield with the fitness center. “Everyday they’re having to work as a team so there’s nothing different here."
So is there a trick or secret to being strong enough to pull a military Humvee? Littlefield says no.
“It all comes down to brute strength. There’s really no strategy to it,” he said. “They pull and pull until we tell them to stop.”
And while a large, heavy vehicle like a Humvee may appear to be an odd pick to use as exercise equipment, but it actually kind of makes sense.
“It’s a readily available piece of equipment here on base,” said Littlefield. "Everybody has one, and other bases do it so we thought that it would be a good annual event to put on."
Having monthly workout sessions that are fun for the Seabees does more than just help them into shape; it also helps them adjust to rigorous physical conditions.
“It’s hard for them to come back and get into a groove with command PT or PT’ing with their commands two or three times a week,” said Littlefield. "This gives them an option for a fun day. It’s Wednesday but it’s more like a Friday PT session for them. It’s fun!”
That’s why the base fitness center continues to change it up each month. This month, it’s the Humvee drag. Next month, they plan on doing a 9/11 stair climb. Then in October, they’ll do a ghost and goblins powerlifting workout.
