Gulfport to create Homeless to Housing HUB

“If we can take some of those resources and target them to the people that don’t necessarily meet the chronic definition, but are in high need... and in some cases are at risk of dying on the street," Simmons explained. "If we can really target them, get them connected to the services they need and permanent housing, then we will see the needle move on that 200 and eventually move everyone who is outside, inside somewhere in a way that makes sense to them and meets their goals.”