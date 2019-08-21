Gulfport city leaders delay voting on short-term rental ordinance

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After dealing with the topic of short-term rentals for months, city leaders in Gulfport are still not quite ready to establish a policy for the rentals.
The topic to approve the ordinance was on Tuesday’s city council meeting, but instead city leaders announced that they will hold a workshop instead of voting on the ordinance.
So many residents expressed concern about the ordinance that the council felt the workshop was the best way to hear everybody’s opinion on the issue.
Several short-term rental owners were at the meeting ready to speak out against the ordinance as it is now written.
“Vacation rental home owners [having] to provide names, addresses, phone numbers and e-mail addresses of the people who stay within the vacation rentals... I just think that that is a breach of their privacy, and I don’t think it’s necessary,” said property owner Liz Sekul.
The council will announce the date and time of the workshop that will be open to the public at a later date.
