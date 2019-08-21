Facebook page gives insight into what new East/West Coast Corridor might look like

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - People can now get a glimpse into what a new East/West corridor on the Gulf Coast might look.
Together, the Gulf Regional Planning Commission and the Coast Transit Authority launched a Facebook page giving insight into why a new roadway from downtown Gulfport to downtown Biloxi might be needed. The posts also include ideas and concepts being considered for the project.
Gulf Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Paul Gavin said the Facebook page is designed to get feedback from residents.
"We felt that it was important to not only tell what we're thinking of, but get their side of what they would want to see, what would work for them, what type of areas would be the right places to invest and what type of project would they actually use," Gavin said.
Many of the ideas being considered put a heavy emphasis on public transit like bus routes and light rail, which would cater to younger residents.
“They’re not the ones in this next generation to spend their money on transportation costs in terms of a personal vehicle,” Gavin said. “They’re very used to sharing, collaborating, and we felt it was important that public transportation was part of this project.”
A project steering committee is in the process of exploring options for getting the project off the ground.
“The next few steps include determining where we should start in terms of different factors we’ve laid out, like how many people live in the area, how much is the traffic in the area and what is the density of housing in the area,” Gavin said. “We’ll be meeting with the committee in the next few weeks to work through those issues and determine the top priorities for starting the project.”
According to Gavin, an announcement could come in early October about what the early phases of the estimated $311 million project might entail.
