Another day with scattered showers and storms

Keep the umbrella nearby! Scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon. Thanks to the clouds and rain, high temperatures will mainly be in the upper 80s.
A few showers may linger tonight with lows in the 70s. Scattered showers and storms will be back on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s. Tropical moisture will be moving through on Friday and Saturday, and this will increase our rain chances. Some of the rain may be heavy. High temps will be in the 80s.
In the tropics, we have Tropical Storm Chantal in the Northern Atlantic. It is not a threat to land and it will weaken by the end of the week. There is also another wave near the Bahamas that has a low chance for development. It will be moving up near the East Coast. It is not a threat to South Mississippi.
