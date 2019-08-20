Residents have more options after 5th Ray Brandt dealership opens in D’Iberville

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - If you go north on Auto Mall Parkway, you’ll find the city’s newest center for auto sales.
Ray Brandt Auto Group held a ribbon cutting Monday at their fifth auto dealership in D’Iberville.
Four of those dealerships sit at the intersection of I-10 and I-110, and for Brandt it is the perfect place to sell cars and contribute to the D’Iberville economy.
“It’s very well positioned. You have the interstate view, and you have the mall right here, which has a lot of visitors,” Brandt said before the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The showroom was filled with staffers, D’Iberville city leaders and numerous Nissan officials who had flown in for the occasion.
Brandt, who’s also an attorney with an MBA, has been in the auto business for 36 years and owns dealerships in Mississippi and Louisiana.
“We’ve made some beautiful investments. We’ve hired a lot of people at great paying jobs. We’ve definitely expanded the footprint of D’Iberville,” he said. “And D’Iberville has supported us. It’s been a win-win for both sides.”
Brandt said he doesn’t have any immediate plans for another venture, but he always keeps the window open.
“We don’t know. We always look at opportunities," he said with a wry smile. "Who can tell what’s going to show up?”
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.