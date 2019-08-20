Red Snapper season closes Aug. 26, reopens Labor Day weekend

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Mississippi’s recreational fishing season for Red Snappers will close in MS territorial waters on August 25 at 11:59 p.m. The season will reopen on Labor Day weekend.
The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources will give updated information on the Labor Day Weekend opening after landings have been evaluated. During this closure, Red Snapper cannot be caught in Mississippi waters.
For more information on recreational fishing, visit here.
