Petal police update on ‘suspicious person’ call at Walmart

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Police Department held a news conference regarding the “suspicious person” call they received on Friday, Aug. 16 from the city’s Walmart.
Petal Police Chief Matthew Hiatt said the department received the call around noon and made contact with the man while on a traffic stop.
After finding two guns along with ammunition, the man was questioned by police and released on scene.
The department later received more information, prompting further investigation, and for the man to be taken into custody for questioning.
Officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) were called in to help out the Petal Police Department in this investigation.
