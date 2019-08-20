MSU Extension re-launches Gulf Coast Head Start program; much work needs to be done

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi State University’s Extension Service is building a Gulf Coast Early Head Start program from the ground up, but the path to success is looking a bit bumpy.
“We have been working very hard and trying to make this process as easy as possible, which we know is not an easy process when you’re taking on such a large project,” said Jamila Taylor, Head Start director for the Mississippi State University Extension Program.
At the first meeting on August 19, parents were concerned about when school would start since many students in other schools and programs have already returned to the classroom.
“We don’t have a date as when school is going to start, but we are looking to start this fall,” Taylor said.
MSU Extension Service got the notice that they would be taking over the Coast’s head start programs on August 1st.
The university could not start working on anything until they received the acceptance grant. For the past 19 days, they’ve been working to get food licenses, renovations, transportation, personnel and more. A job fair will be held to fill open positions.
Even with the uncertainty of an official start day, people running the program say the students will still have a solid learning foundation.
“We are starting the fall. We are not looking at a huge lapse in educational services for those students. As soon as we get them enrolled, we have our curriculum and our teams on board,” said Taylor.
In order for the acceptance process to begin, MSU needs to get the old files transferred over to them. It was explained that priority will be given to people who have had children in Head Start in the past.
According to an MSU news feature, the university will be taking over at least five centers on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
One of those locations, the Harry Tartt Center, will not be opening this year because of renovations. The children that have been accepted there will be sent to the Gaston Point Center for the time being.
