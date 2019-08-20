Most of the street lights along Ocean Springs’ scenic Front Beach working again

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs residents are now able to walk along the beach at night with an increased sense of security.
Street lights line Front Beach, shining light where there wasn’t any just a few months ago. In March, WLOX reported that the street lights along the beach were not working, causing many residents and people who frequently walk the beach to fear for their safety.
“We wanted to come down here at sunset, which is the perfect time to talk and walk, but whenever we would walk down here, we noticed the lights wouldn’t come on," said resident Larry Gartman. "So we didn’t feel comfortable whenever we came down so we changed our schedule.”
The Gartmans and others who want to walk along the beach can now feel a little more secure when doing so. After declaring a state of emergency to unlock funding for the lights, the city now has new lights lining Front Beach.
Earlier this year, WLOX counted 18 street lights that were out, causing Mississippi Power to step in and provide some temporary lights for the city. As of Monday, Aug. 20, only three were out, and each of those three were attached to at least one other light on the pole that was working.
Ocean Springs Mayor Shea Dobson said small-scale outages like this may still happen. To stop those, the city is now working to find a more permanent upgrade to the Front Beach street lights.
“The lights are on," said Dobson. "You may have the occasional outage here or there, but public works is pretty good about staying on top of it. Right now, we are just keeping them on until we can hopefully get the funds to completely rewire them.”
The mayor still believes that more work needs to be done as storms have damaged the wiring over the years. The city is currently applying for grants and working to acquire the funding.
In the meantime, the lights are shining down on those who like to visit the beach in the evening hours, helping to bring more people back to the city’s scenic waterfront.
“We went through a stint there where it was pretty much all blacked out all the way down," said resident Justin Chance. "Now that it has been fixed, we’re seeing a lot more traffic, foot traffic, things like that. So it is getting back to how it was prior to the issue with the lights.”
