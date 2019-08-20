More showers and storms possible this afternoon

Scattered showers and storms are possible again this afternoon! A few storms may produce heavy downpours and gusty winds. Temperatures will mainly be in the 80s this afternoon.
Rain chances will be lower tonight, but we could have a few showers linger on Wednesday morning. More showers and storms are possible on Wednesday and Thursday, but rain chances will be a little lower. High temps will be near 90.
In the tropics, the NHC has an area of low pressure highlighted in the North Atlantic that has a very low chance for development. It is not a threat to South Mississippi. Tropical moisture from the Caribbean may move into the Gulf of Mexico late this week and into the weekend. This could possibly bring more rain Friday through Sunday to South Mississippi.
