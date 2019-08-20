Mayor calls for action against alderman accused of racist, hostile behavior

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point Mayor King is calling for the Board of Aldermen to take action against one of their own.
Just before 1 p.m. Tuesday - five hours before the board is set to meet at city hall - the mayor released an amended agenda including several new items on it.
Among the items on the agenda that are now set to be heard during the meeting include several inflammatory allegations the mayor claims were said by Alderman Sherwood Bradford, including racist, sexist, and inappropriate remarks. The mayor is asking the board to vote to decrease Bradford’s pay by 15 percent because of those instances.
Some of the comments that Bradford allegedly made, according to the updated items added by King to the agenda, include erratic behavior and comments toward woman at city hall.
An email from King to Bradford is attached to the amended agenda, whereas the mayor says, “After a day of thought process [sic] on how to address your angry and negative comments toward the women in city hall, I feel it is only right if you offer them all a written apology as to your statement saying, ‘they all over 200lbs’ and that they were ‘trash’ and that ‘nobody wanted them.’"
The mayor goes on to ask that Bradford “do a better job at controlling your tongue when discussing the women there.”
The email continues, alleging that Bradford later “continued to threaten (the women) by saying ‘anyone who made a complaint against you shall be brought before you and the board and they would be fired.'"
The mayor also asks the board to take action against Bradford after the alderman allegedly referred to a vendor by a racist term, saying: “[Bradford’s] comments on July 3, 2019, were inappropriate, racist and warrants a written apology to the vendor and employees that witnessed it."
A letter from a witness statement states Bradford stormed into the utility office where two white customers were being helped, demanded that the two utility employees mow his grass before his family arrives from out of town, and yelled. “What? I’m tired of these crackers!” when he was asked to wait for the customers to be helped. A police report detailing the incident is also attached to the witness statement.
In addition to that item, other items were added to the agenda by King over Bradford’s alleged behavior. They include asking the board to approve or decline requests from the mayor over the following occurrences:
- “[Bradford’s] sporadic and erratic behavior as shown on June 27, 2019, towards Julius Bridges was in violation of state code and directly interferes with day-to-day operations and the mayor’s ability to carry out the board’s wishes as a majority. Also, that he should never go on a job site demanding that work approved by the board be stopped.”
- [Bradford’s] sporadic and erratic behavior as shown on July 30, 2019, towards Matthew Fountain was inappropriate and considered hostile and in direct interference with the mayor’s ability to carry out day-to-day operations."
Also added to the agenda are items requesting action against alderman Ennit Morris for alleged nepotism involving his daughter. The mayor is asking that the board vote to “authorize a letter to be sent to the State Ethics Commission and Attorney General’s Office requesting an official opinion on nepotism laws and where the city stands as it relates to the votes that have already taken place regarding alderman Ennit Morris voting on vendor items as the vendor employs his daughter.”
Morris is currently suing King and the City of Moss Point for $1 million, alleging that the mayor violated his constitutional rights.
Another request added to the agenda by the mayor is for the board to reduce alderman Floyd Downs’ salary by five percent, saying Downs as missed a total of 28 regular scheduled meetings and special call meetings from the beginning of the term until the last meeting in June.
In addition to those agenda items and the ones that were originally there, the mayor is also asking for the board to approve or decline the following actions:
- That board members not interfere with day-to-day operations;
- That all board members check their city email at least once a week and acknowledge receipt;
- That all board members attend training to understand the duties of an elected official by Oct. 1, 2019, at no cost to the city.
Lastly, King is requesting that aldermen discuss the relationship between the board and the mayor.
The board is also expected to discuss the officer-involved shooting death of Tousaint Diamon Sims, which happened earlier this month.
