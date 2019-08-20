Likely a wet afternoon ahead. Perhaps not as wet as yesterday.

Patchy fog possible this morning. Another round of midday and afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms on the way for Tuesday with highs ranging from the upper 80s to near 90. Rain amounts should be slightly less than yesterday. Yesterday we say one to two inches of rainfall. Today only up to one inch of rainfall is expected for most spots with isolated higher amounts. Scattered thunderstorms will again be possible on Wednesday and there will be a chance for hit-or-miss thunderstorms on Thursday. Friday into the weekend looks wet as deep tropical moisture arrives from the Gulf, bringing scattered showers each day. remain fairly likely for the second half of the week and the weekend. Rainfall totals over the next seven days should be about one to three inches for most of South Mississippi with isolated higher amounts. Tropics are quiet in the Gulf, and the Caribbean. However, a tropical wave well offshore of the northeast U.S. coast may possibly develop over the next five days as it moves away from the U.S. There are no tropical threats to the Gulf Coast region for the next five days. We are three weeks away from the climatological peak of hurricane season.