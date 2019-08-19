When flash flooding threatens, turn around and don’t drown

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - With rainy weather in the forecast this month, take some time to brush up on flood safety.
Flash floods are a type of flood that happen in a flash! They are often caused by copious amounts of rainfall from thunderstorms.
This type of flooding also happens when slow-moving thunderstorms or multiple thunderstorms move over the same area. These quick-hitting downpours tend to rapidly change a stream’s or creek’s water levels turning them into raging and violent rivers.
Especially prone to flash floods are urban areas with their large amounts of asphalt and concrete surfaces that don’t allow the penetration of water into soil very easily.
A common piece of advice for anyone traveling during a flood threat is to “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” at flooded roads. As little as 12 inches of moving floodwater can be enough to float and carry away a small vehicle.
You should know what to do before, during and after a flood:
What you should know about Flood Safety
- Make a family emergency communication plan and include pets.
- Have emergency supplies in place at home, at work, and in the car.
- Check on your neighbors to make sure they’re okay.
- Know what to do before, during, and after a flood.
- Flood insurance takes 30 days to take effect, so purchase now to protect your family!
- Listen to local officials by radio, TV or social media.
- Evacuate when advised by authorities or if you are in a flood or flash flood prone area.
- If you are on high ground above flooded areas, being prepared to stay where you are may be the best protection.
- Never drive or walk through flooded streets; Turn Around, Don’t Drown! Do not go through flood waters.
