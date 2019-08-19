Wet again with showers and thunderstorms likely

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely today with high temperatures ranging from the mid 80s to near 90. Some of today’s storms could become strong and produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall. Flooding rainfall will be possible but unlikely. Rainfall totals today will range from one to two inches for most of South Mississippi with isolated higher amounts possible. Scattered thunderstorms continue on Tuesday and Wednesday. Showers remain fairly likely for the second half of the week and the weekend. Rainfall totals over the next seven days should be about one to three inches for most of South Mississippi with isolated higher amounts. Tropics are quiet in the Gulf, and the Caribbean. However, a tropical wave off the east U.S. coast may possibly develop over the next five days as it moves away from the U.S. There are no tropical threats to the Gulf Coast region for the next five days. We are three weeks away from the climatological peak of hurricane season.