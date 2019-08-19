Two women wait for extradition back to Jackson County after shooting in Hurley

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Lillian Shoemaker, 20, and her mother Rachael Dungan, 38, are being held at the Mobile County Metro Jail in Mobile. Both are awaiting extradition back to Jackson County for allegedly shooting a min Saturday, August 17.
Sheriff Mike Ezell with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a home on Hwy 63 and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim told deputies he was home with his girlfriend (Lillian) when her mother (Rachael) came over. According to the victim, they all left, and he followed Shoemaker and Dungan in his car.
Sheriff Ezell says Dungan was driving and began shooting at the man from the car. He went back to his home, where his mother called for help.
He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds.
U.S. Marshals arrested Dungan and Shoemaker Sunday afternoon. They are both charged with aggravated assault.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.