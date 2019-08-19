Participants seeking assistance from Angel Tree Program must attend classes

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The social service office of the Salvation Army in Gulfport is already preparing to bring joy to many this Christmas season. It may be four months away, but organizers have started spreading the word about this year’s various campaigns.
The Angel Tree Program is one of the Salvation Army’s largest campaigns during the Christmas season. Anyone can participate and “adopt” a child or children and purchase a gift or gifts to help make their Christmas a little more special.
But in order to receive assistance this year in Harrison County, participants must attend three Life Skills classes. Classes are free and available for anyone interested, even if not receiving assistance.
“Life Skills classes are offered, for free, in hopes that the teachings will spark students to better themselves and for those receiving assistance, to be lifted up to one day no longer need assistance," says Stacy Crandle, Social Service Coordinator.
A list of days and times available for classes can be found here.
