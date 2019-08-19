More showers and storms possible on Tuesday

It was a rainy day in South Mississippi! A few more showers may linger tonight, but rain chances will be decreasing. Lows by Tuesday morning are in the 70s.
Scattered showers and storms will be possible again on Tuesday afternoon. Some of these showers and storms may produce heavy rain. Gusty winds and frequent lightning are also possible. High temps will reach the upper 80s and low 90s before the rain arrives.
More showers and storms are expected Wednesday through Friday. Heavy rain will be possible again. High temps will be around 90.
In the tropics, there is a weak low pressure system near the East Coast that has a low chance for development. It is not a threat to the Gulf Coast. For the time being, there are no other systems of interests.
