Greyhound Stadium renovations ready for Friday Night Lights

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - With the opening of the 2019 high school football season only four days away, the finishing touches are being put in place at Ocean Springs’ Greyhound Stadium.
Back in January, construction began to get the stadium ready for the 2019 season.
“It was a big mud bath when we tore down the stadium,” said Ocean Springs School District’s operations director Brooks McKay. "We thought, how are we gonna do this?”
Eight months later, the stadium’s complete with new expanded bleachers, ADA compliant ramps, chair-back reserved seats, and reserved parking. It’s all part of the $3.8 million in renovations happening at the facility.
“It’s going to be a great, fan-friendly atmosphere,” McKay added. "It will make it easy for people. The ADA bleachers have been a huge request for many, many years and we can now give our fans handrails going up, paved parking and those kinds of things.”
Some of the other things, like the locker rooms for the Greyhound soccer teams, are in the final stages of construction but should be ready for soccer season. However, right now, it’s all about football.
"It’s coming along quickly, so did the first game,” he said. “Tomorrow we hope to get our certificate of occupancy from the city of Ocean Springs which accomplishes our fire alarm systems, the restrooms, the ADA compliance, all those compliance things out of the way, and then we’re ready for Friday Night.”
The Greyhounds take the field for their first home game in the newly renovated stadium this Friday against Ridgeland.
