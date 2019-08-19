Dangers in the Air-Part 2: Records show conditions that led to dangerous chemical exposure at KAFB existed for years

Col. Jay Jensen, Col. Anna Schulte and Hermis Plash cut the ceremonial ribbon to open the 403rd Maintenance Wing's new paint booth. Keesler records show that the old paint booth became unusable in January 2008, meaning that sanding and painting that exposed workers to hexavalent chromium was done in open areas of the complex for at least four years. (Source: U.S. Air Force photo/Maj. Heather Newcomb/DVIDS)