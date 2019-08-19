Dangers in the Air-Part 1: Documents show Keesler workers were exposed to dangerous chemicals

When his health issues prevented him from performing the physical duties of his job at the 403rd, McDonald was reassigned to different locations beginning in June 2017. A report issued that same month from the 81st Medical Group’s Chief of Aeromedical Services said, “(Mr. McDonald) does report a number of chronic or recurring medical issues that may have been triggered and may also be exacerbated by the exposures within the Structural Maintenance work center, although this is not definitively a causal relationship. However, it does appear that his symptoms are strongly associated with his physical presence in the Structural Maintenance work center. Additionally, his civilian doctors have more than once recommended avoidance of industrial work areas, and I concur with these recommendations.”