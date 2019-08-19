Dangers in the Air-Part 3: Children of sick Air Force reservists suffer with their fathers

During an April interview at his home in Mobile, Delcambre was happy to be interrupted by the daily after-school invasion. His wife, Amy, had picked up Lillianne, then 5, from school. Eilie, 3, was bouncing off the couch as 16-month-old Lucia napped. Lillianne changed clothes for her dance class, gave her dad a kiss on the cheek and was back out the door.