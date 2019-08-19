Carjacking suspect leads police on second chase in two days, hospitalized after crash

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - A man wanted in a Jackson County carjacking over the weekend is now in policy custody after reportedly stealing another vehicle and leading police on a chase through Lucedale.
After seeing a photo of the suspect on WLOX, someone called police and reported seeing Clinton Pierce at the Walmart on Old Highway 63 in Lucedale Monday morning. Authorities in Jackson County put out an alert on Pierce Saturday after he was accused of pulling a gun on someone and stealing the victim’s vehicle.
According to Lucedale Police Chief Kellum Fairly, an officer saw Pierce in the store’s parking lot around 8:30 a.m. Monday. When the officer tried to approach the suspect, Pierce reportedly pushed a shopper away from his vehicle. Pierce and a woman who was with him then jumped into the vehicle and took off, said Chief Fairly.
Driving at an excessive speed, police say Pierce led authorities north on Old Highway 63 then southwest on Highway 26. The four-mile chase ended when Pierce lost control of the vehicle near Basin Central Road, slamming into a tree. Both Pierce and the woman accompanying him were flown to a Mobile hospital with serious injuries.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Department said on Sunday that they were looking for Pierce after a carjacking that happened Saturday night on Highway 63 near Hurley.
The victim told authorities that he gave Pierce and a woman named Frances McCoy a ride to Hurley after their vehicle broke down in Vancleave. Pierce allegedly pulled a gun on the victim and assaulted him before he and McCoy stole the vehicle.
About an hour later, a sheriff’s deputy saw the stolen vehicle in Vancleave and tried to stop it. The suspects refused to stop and led the deputy on a brief pursuit to Antioch Road in Vancleave. Both suspects in the car tried to flee on foot. McCoy was apprehended and arrested shortly after.
McCoy is charged with carjacking and possession of methamphetamine. She is being held in Jackson County Adult Detention Center awaiting a bond.
