Biloxi to consider historic district expansion along Division Street

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The city of Biloxi is hoping to clean up the look of Division Street as it clears out the path toward the new Keesler Air Force Base main gate.
“As we were doing the acquisition on some of the properties there, it occurred to us that once some of these buildings are demolished, the structures that are immediately behind these existing structures would then become the face of the new Division Street entrance to Keesler,” said Jerry Creel, Biloxi community development director.
Creel said he wants consistency with future structural changes to homes and other businesses facing the street.
To help make that happen, the administration is hoping to expand the West Biloxi Historic District and the oversight that comes with it.
“So, I suggested to the administration that we might want to turn this into a review district so that any proposed changes to the exterior of the buildings would go through the Architectural Historical Review Commission for review and approval,” Creel added.
The rules won’t raise property taxes nor force any changes by homeowners or business owners.
“No, it doesn't work that way,” he said. “This would only be triggered in the event one of those people who live in the existing houses came in and wanted to renovate or change the outside appearance.”
Gary Morykwas will lose the building that houses his business, Gary’s Appliance, and that’s after suffering through months of Division Street repaving from the infrastructure project.
“After all that, we started picking back up,” he said. “Then, they come back and tell me, ‘Well, we’re taking your building, we’re widening the street.’ I was like, ‘Oh, my God. Here we go again.’ ”
He has a back-up plan - literally.
He’s renovating the house he owns directly behind the old building to be the new headquarters, and he’ll still have a front-seat view of Division.
“It’s going to be the only house and office and building as soon as they come off the interstate,” Morykwas said.
While the city is taking down his old business, it is helping him restart his new business with renovation money and zoning regulations guidelines.
“I see a lot of things in it potentially that’s going to make life easier than working in what I had in this other place,” he said.
The Biloxi Planning Commission has already approved the historic district expansion.
The Biloxi City Council will have an official first reading on the proposal at its meeting on Aug. 20, but any in-depth discussion probably won’t happen until the council meeting on Aug. 27.
