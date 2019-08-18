Pass Christian community gathers for Hurricane Camille Anniversary

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Community members in Pass Christian gathered to pay tribute to victims they lost during Hurricane Camille, as well as, salute those who helped rebuild the Gulf Coast.
“Remembering those lives, remembering those people. In a small town like this, you grow up in it, and you know everybody. Everybody knows you," said resident George Mixon. "It brings back some hard memories, heavy on the heart and sorrow. But we live to better ourselves and our community.”
Mixon was one of many people who came to the tribute. Dozens from across the community came to pay their respects.
“We do what we have to help each other, and people from the outside came in. The Seabees were wonderful. The Salvation army," said Amy Steiner. "I remember eating peanut butter and honey sandwiches. Everyone came together and helped each other, and that is what it is all about.”
Steiner was impressed with the turnout but not shocked. The same goes for Seabee Captain Peter Maculan.
“The Gulfport Seabees are honored to call the Gulf Coast home. We are honored to be a part of this ceremony today," said Captain Maculan. "When disaster struck the Coast 50 years ago, the Seabees were ready, willing and able to help our neighbors in need.”
Captain Maculan also drew a parallel between the Coast and the Seabees. Stating that time and time again they both have showed their resiliency.
One of the men who helped plan this year’s efforts to showcase that resiliency is Pass Christian Mayor Chipper McDermott.
“We have that monument over there, and we bring a wreath every year on August 17th. But this being 50 years, we wanted to make it a little better," said Mayor Mcdermott.
The Mayor was far from alone in his efforts. As several law enforcement agencies and community clubs also pitched in.
