Literary Lawn Party: Mississippi Book Festival held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Book Festival was held in downtown Jackson on Saturday.
Thousands of people attended the literary lawn party on the State Capitol grounds. It attracts book lovers from all over the country.
They were able to meet some of their favorite authors like U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.
Avid readers said this is something they look forward to every year.
“It’s really a wonderful opportunity to find that novel. Really a lot of books that you would normally miss at Books-A-Million or Barnes and Nobles. It’s really a treat,” said Alison Aldrich.
Judy Dickinson stated, “I have on my tablet every since mostly in the South book festivals that are around, and I’m going to try and hit all of them.”
Two new Mississippi Writers Trail markers were also unveiled at the festival, which honored Ida B. Wells and Richard Ford.
The marker for Wells will be placed in her hometown of Holly Springs. Ford’s marker will be placed in Clarksdale.
