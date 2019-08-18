Hundreds support La Pointe Krebs House at annual fundraiser

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Hundreds of people dressed in their best for the 10th annual Fete La Pointe fundraiser Saturday in Pascagoula.
The fundraiser is held each year to raise money for the La Pointe Krebs House. It’s the oldest structure in Mississippi, the oldest confirmed building in the Mississippi Valley and predates the American Revolution by more than two decades.
It’s currently undergoing restoration, so Saturday’s event is major in making sure that gets done.
The night began with cocktail hour, followed by dinner and skits.
“We have two singers. We’re trying to pay homage to our French and our German heritage,” said Fete LaPointe Chairperson Gina Underwood. “Tonight’s program is six skits based on local legends and lore of the area. Last year it was shipyards, schooners and sawmills. This year we wanted to do something a little different, a little mysterious.”
The La Pointe Krebs House is also a huge field trip destination for fourth graders in Pascagoula, Gautier and Moss Point. Money raised also goes toward the continuation of these field trips.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.