Friday Night Football Showdown: Jamboree Games & Scores

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s the unofficial kickoff to the high school football season, tune-up games we like to call jamborees to shake off the cobwebs and work out the kinks in schemes teams want to perfect when the real season starts next week.
Sixteen of the 24 coast teams were in action Friday night with nine preseason games taking place in South Mississippi.
For the second consecutive year, St. Stanislaus took on defending 6A Region 4 champion Gulfport. The Rock-A-Chaws were able to get payback from last year’s shutout, winning 21 to 7 in Bay St. Louis, MS.
On the other end of the coast, the hive was buzzing at St. Martin as the Yellow Jackets took the field against Pascagoula in preseason action. The Panthers came out on the winning end, 14 to 3 after both teams scrimmaged in two 12-minute quarters.
Other scores from coast teams are listed below:
Biloxi 9 George County 3
West Harrison 0 Moss Point 21
Pass Christian 14 Gautier 14
Oak Grove 13 Stone 0
Vancleave 3 Greene County 28
Bay 21 Lumberton 6
Poplarville 14 Wayne County 7
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.