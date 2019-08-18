BayBears take final game from Shuckers 4-2

In the top of the fifth, Jones drew a one-out walk and advanced to third on single by Brandon Marsh. Jack Kruger lifted a fly ball to deep right field in the next at bat, allowing Jones to tag up and score on the sacrifice, bringing the game even at 2-2. Shuckers starter RHP Alec Bettinger finished his outing by retiring seven of the final eight batters he faced, pitching seven innings and allowing just two runs on five hits.