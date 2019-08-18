BayBears take final game from Shuckers 4-2

BILOXI, Miss. (Biloxi Shuckers) - After taking a brief lead in the fourth inning, the Biloxi Shuckers (76-48, 35-19 2nd Half) allowed three unanswered runs to the Mobile BayBears (44-77, 17-36) in a 4-2 defeat on Saturday night at MGM Park. The BayBears claim the last ever game between the two franchises’ and snap theShuckers winning streak at ten game.
Mobile struck first with a run in the third inning. Jahmai Jones double with one out and moved to third on a failed pickoff attempt by catcher Alexander Alvarez. Jones raced in to score on a wild pitch during the next at bat, putting Mobile up 1-0.
Biloxi rallied to take the lead in the home half of the fourth. Weston Wilson started the inning with a walk and moved to third on a double by Dillon Thomas. Two batters later, Bruce Caldwell grounded out to second, driving in Wilson to tie the game at 1-1. C.J. Hinojosa worked a walk and Ryan Aguilar gave the Shuckers the lead with an RBI single to right.
In the top of the fifth, Jones drew a one-out walk and advanced to third on single by Brandon Marsh. Jack Kruger lifted a fly ball to deep right field in the next at bat, allowing Jones to tag up and score on the sacrifice, bringing the game even at 2-2. Shuckers starter RHP Alec Bettinger finished his outing by retiring seven of the final eight batters he faced, pitching seven innings and allowing just two runs on five hits.
The game would remain tied until the top of the eighth inning. Jhona Urena double off the right-field wall and Jordan Zimmerman followed with a double to left against RHP Rodrigo Benoit (L, 1-1) putting Mobile ahead 3-2. Benoit would load the bases on a walk and hit by pitch, and Connor Justus supplied an insurance run with a sacrifice fly to center, extending the BayBears advantage to 4-2.
After putting a man on third and failing to score in the eighth against RHP Joe Gatto (W, 5-3), theShuckers brought the winning run to the plate in the ninth. Hinojosa singled off RHP Jesus Castillo (S, 1) with one out and Aguilar moved him to third with a ground-rule double. Alvarez struck out swinging for the second out and Castillo induced a lineout to center from Clayton Andrews, sealing the ballgame for Mobile.
The Shuckers now head to Riverwalk Stadium to begin a five-game series with the Montgomery Biscuits starting on Sunday afternoon at 5:05 pm. Biloxi is scheduled to send RHP Bowden Francis (6-7, 3.86) to the hill in the series opener against Biscuits RHP Paul Campbell (7-4, 3.21).