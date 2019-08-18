Authorities searching for suspect in Jackson County armed carjacking

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are searching for a man wanted in an armed carjacking in Jackson County Saturday night.
Around 7 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 20000 block of Highway 63 in the Wade community for a report of an armed carjacking.
According to the sheriff’s office, the victim said he picked up a man and a woman, later identified as Clinton Haas Pierce and Frances Elizabeth McCoy, whose vehicle had broken down in Vancleave.
The victim gave them a ride to Wade, where Pierce brandished a firearm and assaulted the victim, and the suspects then stole the vehicle, authorities said.
About an hour later, a patrol deputy saw the car in Vancleave and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Authorities said the suspects refused to stop and led the deputy on a brief pursuit to Antioch Road in Vancleave. The suspects left the vehicle and ran, but McCoy was located and arrested on a charge of armed carjacking.
Authorities said Pierce is still at large and possibly armed.
If you have any information of Pierce’s location, contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at (228) 769-3063 or call Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
