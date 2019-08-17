Hit or miss showers and storms today

It’s another hot and humid day! High temps will be in the low to mid 90s, but the heat index will be 100-105. Pop-up showers and storms are possible this afternoon.
Rain chances decrease tonight with lows in the 70s by Sunday morning. Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Sunday as a boundary near the Gulf moves to the north. Highs will be near 90. Showers and storms will continue through Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s.
In the tropics, there is an area of weak low pressure near the Big Bend of Florida that has a low chance for development. It is expected to move along the coast of Georgia and the Carolinas. It is not a threat to South Mississippi. There is also a wave in the Caribbean that may move into the Gulf of Mexico by the middle of the week. At this time, models keep it disorganized. We’ll monitor for any changes.
