Harrison County parents celebrate regaining custody of their children

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Child protection officials in Harrison County hosted an event to congratulate parents who have reunited with their children this year.
Judge Mike Dickinson took office in January 2019.
“The number of kids that were in custody when I started 792. As of Aug. 1 we were down to 566," Dickinson said.
It was all smiles at Friday’s lighthearted event. It was a safe space for the 65 families that turned their lives around for the better and regained custody of their children from Child Protective Services.
“It’s one of the most emotional things you can imagine. Drugs are involved in almost all these cases," Dickinson said.
Erica Phelps said her relationship with her kids has gotten stronger since completing the drug court program two months ago.
“I’m just more of a mother now, more there and you know, just feel like I’m actually doing something with them," Phelps said.
Dickinson noted that much has changed in the way Harrison County Court handles child welfare cases. Rather than immediately bringing the child into state custody, after careful evaluation, officials refer to the “Safe at Home” approach. The court, CPS and the Court Appointed Special Advocates work to provide in-home services to help families address their problems head on.
“They proceed into unsupervised visitation, then unsupervised weekend overnight visitation, and then they start a 90-day process," he explained.
“When I would have a hard time, I would just think that it wouldn’t be long before I see them again," Phelps said.
Her kids, like hundreds more in Harrison County, can look forward to a fresh start with their family.
“It’s been wonderful to watch these families walk through this difficult time and come out victorious and successful, and we’re super proud of them today,” Dickinson said.
Mississippi’s Child Protection Services says the number of children in state custody has dropped by more than 25% since 2017.
