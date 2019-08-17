Biloxi slugs their way to tenth consecutive win

BILOXI, Miss. (Biloxi Shuckers) - The Biloxi Shuckers (76-47, 35-18) launched four home runs as part of an 8-4 victory against the Mobile BayBears (43-77, 16-36) on Friday night at MGM Park. The win is the tenth in a row for the Shuckers, matching a franchise record set this season when Biloxi won ten in a row from July 12 to 22.
Biloxi wasted no time getting on the scoreboard. Clayton Andrews led off the bottom of the first with a double and two batters later, Weston Wilson connected for a two-run blast to left, his 16th of the season, to put the Shuckers ahead 2-0. Andrew would add another run in the third with an RBI single.
RHP Drew Rasmussen didn’t factor into the decision but pitched 2.1 scoreless innings, allowing three hits without walking a batter and striking out four. LHP Daniel Brown (W, 3-0) came on in relief of Rasmussen in the top of the third and hurled 3.2 innings, allowing just one run on one hit.
In the home half of the third, Bruce Caldwell lined a homer over the right-field wall, his ninth of the year, to extend the Shuckers lead to 4-0. C.J. Hinojosa followed Caldwell with a no-doubt blast to left off RHP Andrew Wantz (L, 0-5), going back-to-back for a 5-0 advantage.
After the BayBears scored in the top of the fourth inning, the Shuckers moved back in front by five in the bottom of the frame on a solo homer to right by Dillon Thomas, his 11th of the campaign. Thomas would drive in a second run of the night in the sixth with a single, extending the Shuckers lead to 7-1.
Mobile rallied in the eighth, plating three runs on back-to-back singles from Connor Justus and Jahmai Jones, a double from Brandon Marsh, a walk by Johan Urena and a two-RBI single by Jordan Zimmerman, pulling the BayBears to a 7-3 deficit. With the tying run coming to the plate, RHP Nate Griep (S, 20) entered the contest for the Shuckers and struck out Brendon Sanger to kill the rally.
Biloxi rounded out their scoring in the eighth with another RBI single from Andrews. After tossing three innings to earn the win in game two of the Shuckers doubleheader on Thursday night, Andrew started in centerfield and finished Friday by going 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI’s and a run scored.
Seeking a franchise-record 11th straight victory, the Shuckers play their final ever game against the Mobile BayBears on Saturday night at MGM Park. Biloxi is scheduled to send RHP Alec Bettinger (5-7, 3.60) to the mound while the BayBears will throw RHP Oliver Ortega (0-2, 16.88) for a 6:35 pm first pitch.