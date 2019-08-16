Two dead in plane crash in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Various emergency agencies are responding to a plane crash in New Orleans East.
FOX 8 News has learned it happened just after 3p.m. in a field near Jourdan Road and Morrison. A Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson said the plane involved was a 1983 Pitts S-2B aircraft and crashed about a half-mile south of the New Orleans Lakefront Airport under unknown circumstances.
The aircraft seats two people and emergency officials in New Orleans said two people have died in the crash.
Information from the National Transportation Safety Board said there was a fire reported after the crash.
Two people with the FAA are en route to investigate the crash. One investigator from the NTSB’s Denver field office is headed to New Orleans to investigate the crash.
The public is asked to avoid the area while New Orleans Police, Fire and EMS investigate the scene.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.