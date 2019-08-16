Sizzling hot Friday ahead! Rain chance is not 0% today.

A muggy morning will give way to a hot afternoon with temperatures maxing out between 93 and 99 degrees. Heat index values will be up to about 107. A few stray thunderstorms will be possible in coastal locations this afternoon. Hit-or-miss thunderstorms will be possible on Saturday. With thunderstorms likely on Sunday and showers likely on Monday as the front in the Gulf slides back northwards over the coast. Rain chances back off slightly for next Tuesday and Wednesday but scattered showers will remain possible for the middle of next week. Tropics are quiet in the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic at this time with no disturbances to track currently. There are no tropical threats to the Gulf Coast region for the next five days. We are one month away from the climatological peak of hurricane season.