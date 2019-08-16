Past and future intersect on Howard Avenue

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Historic Howard Avenue in downtown Biloxi is undergoing a make over. Buildings are and will be renovated, and the city has put down pavers that are reminiscent of the past. There is a lot of interest in recapturing the early and mid 1900s.
“With all the interest in Howard Avenue these days from developers, people from out of town wanting to renovate buildings, we’ve had a lot of questions in the library about what Howard Avenue was like,” said History & Genealogy Librarian Jane Shambra.
In its heyday, Howard Avenue was a hustling and bustling area of not just Biloxi, but the entire Gulf Coast. Businesses thrived, and it was the place to be. The hope is to bring the district back to its former grandeur.
A display called What Lies Beneath is up at the Biloxi library. It features items dug up during the restoration, from oyster shells to decades-old pavers and stone.
“My favorite are the trolley car tracks, which were found where the Masonic Temple is. When you do a dig, you don’t know what you’re going to find. They found old pipes and wires along with the trolley tracks from the turn of the century, maybe 1910 or so,” Shambra said.
The Saenger Theater has been a big part of the pulse of Howard Avenue for nearly a century. Biloxi is committed to repairing it. The Biloxi library features a photo exhibit that shows how the classic theater has been a center of attention downtown over the years. So many events drew people to the Saenger.
There is a real buzz surrounding the comeback of Howard Avenue.
“Pretty excited about it. I’m looking forward to all the new things,” Shambra said.
Stop by the Biloxi library and see examples of the past and just imagine the future.
