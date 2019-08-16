Moss Point board of aldermen call special meeting to discuss Sims shooting

Toussaint Diamon Sims, 27, died after being shot by a Moss Point police officer Thursday, Aug. 8. Authorities say he was fleeing from the officer at the time. (Source: Moss Point Police Dept.)
By WLOX Staff | August 16, 2019 at 11:23 AM CDT - Updated August 16 at 11:31 AM

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Moss Point Board of Aldermen wants an update from police about last week’s officer-involved shooting that left a man dead. The board has called a special meeting for 2 p.m. Friday to discuss the shooting.

The notice for the special meetings says it is being called so the board can receive a briefing from the police department on the fatal shooting of Toussaint Diamon Sims.

Sims, 27, died Aug. 8 after being shot by a Moss Point officer near the intersection of 2nd Street and Martin Luther King Blvd. At the time of the shooting, authorities say Sims was fleeing from police, leading them on a brief chase that began in Pascagoula and ended in Moss Point.

According to Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley, Sims had six warrants at the time of his arrest - three felonies and three misdemeanors. Two of the felony warrants for fleeing from police and one was for aggravated assault; two of the misdemeanor warrants were for domestic violence charges and one was for simple assault.

