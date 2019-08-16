Keesler Air Force Base obstacle course teaches big lesson the hard way

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The U.S. Air Force has declared 2019 as the Year of the Defender, and what better way to showcase the tenets of the 81st Security Forces at Keesler Air Force Base than a challenge - both physical and mental.
It is the kind of punishment that only special people can enjoy, and Jasmine Castanea, organizer of the year of the defender obstacle course competition, is one of them. She knows what she’s putting everyone else through.
“It was tough,” she said. “I pushed through. I remember having one of my teammates, she was puking on the side, but we kept going.”
It’s not easy, but it’s teaching the participants a big lesson the hard way.
Castanea said it’s all part of the Air Force’s core values.
“Put service before self, and that is kind of what you’ve got to do here,” she said. “You’ve got to make sure your team members are with you in every step and every component of this course.”
The team mindset makes the individual better.
“Different minds work in different parts, and somebody else pushing another person and that gets the whole team going,” Castanea said. “When you’re by yourself, it’s easy to get yourself down and you want to stop, and you doubt yourself.”
Jonathan Wulff and his team from the 336th Training Squadron understand the concept well.
“I think it’s a really good concept going operational, I mean, the Air Force is one big team, the military is one big team, really,” he said. “So, earlier on you learn it, the better.”
Tevan Nozaki-Baring said he’s going to have something to take away from this experience other than a sore body.
“It’s definitely going to show that you’re going to need more people to help you throughout your career. It just shows by the amount of people that I’ve been watching do it now, and how they are working together as a team, makes you feel that you are needed as well," he said.
There were 11, four-person teams that involved the 81st Security Forces Squadron and other squadrons throughout the base.
