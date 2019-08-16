Biloxi Police begins Labor Day traffic blitz

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Between Aug. 16 and leading up to Labor Day on Sept. 2, there will be an increased presence of law enforcement officers at various times patrolling the roadways of Biloxi.
As the holiday weekend approaches, the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign will be in effect. The Biloxi Police Department wants to remind everyone to obey all the traffic laws and don’t drink and drive.
“We just want to make sure everybody enjoys themselves and has a great time but is safe about it,” said Maj. Chris DeBack, Biloxi Police spokesperson. “The key is to have a plan. Enjoy your time, enjoy the weather, enjoy the beautiful Gulf Coast and the City of Biloxi, but have a plan. Have another driver, call somebody, take an Uber, something like that.”
Officers will be tasked with seeking out impaired drivers as well as ensuring all other vehicles are being operated in a safe manner in accordance with the State of Mississippi Rules of the Road.
With the warm weather and the upcoming holiday weekend, vehicular and pedestrian traffic will be heavier at times. Plan accordingly if you have a certain destination or time to be there.
The Biloxi Police Department and the City of Biloxi certainly wants everyone to enjoy the weather, the holiday and the City of Biloxi in a responsible manner.
