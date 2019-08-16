Authorities negotiating with man barricaded in Jackson County house

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are working a standoff with an armed man in the Hurley/Wade community.
According to Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, an armed man is in his home on Joe Rubino Street refusing to come out. The call came in at 8:05 a.m.
The man has reportedly fired off a few shots inside the house. Authorities say he is alone. No injuries have been reported.
Different agencies are working together to try and get the man out of the house safely, said authorities.
WLOX viewers tell us that there are some businesses in the area that are on lockdown. The sheriff’s department said they have not ordered any lockdowns and that the situation is under control.
Currently, all roads that allow access to that area are blocked off, including Hwy. 614 and nearby side streets. Drivers should avoid the area and take an alternate route.
